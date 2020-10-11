German researchers want to have found out why our climate feels more and more tropical. The changes in the atmosphere are not to blame – but in the sea.

A study by the Helmholtz Center solves a riddle in climate research.

The weather in Germany feels more Mediterranean as a result of changes in the sea.

Meteorologists expect changes in the next few years.

Munich – women farmers observe that the harvest time is shifting further and further, even into November. At the same time, extreme weather conditions are on the rise, like the recent fires and Droughts in Australia * and California and the extreme Drought in the Mediterranean have shown.

Climate researchers are faced with a puzzle, they say on Alfred Wegener Institute at the Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research. Because even complex climate calculation models could not explain the changes in these areas. However, it has long been suspected that the tropical climates extend to the north and south.

Mediterranean weather in Germany: Are the tropics expanding north and south?

Around the equator one defines that climate as tropical – up to the 23rd parallel in the north and south. During the core of the tropical climatic zone rising air, heat and a high humidity* mark, the edges of this climatic zone are hot and dry – and thus precisely the climate that now seems to extend into southern California.

So far, attempts have been made to explain these changes in terms of natural fluctuations that occur every few decades. Other scientists considered changes in the atmosphere, such as ozone or aerosols. But these questions were misguided, according to the research team led by Hu Yang and Gerrit Lohmann.

Mediterranean weather on the Rhine: The mechanism behind it is to be found in the sea, according to the study

The severe droughts of the past are the first signs that the tropics, with their warm temperatures, are apparently expanding in the wake of climate change. – so the result of a new study by #AWIResearchers. 👉https://t.co/0xQI1azqBE 📸 Gerrit Lohmann pic.twitter.com/AoNisG9hDK – AWI media (@AWI_de) September 24, 2020

So far, people have thought too complicated, say the researchers. In truth, the mechanism is relatively simple.

“Our model calculations show that large-scale Ocean currents are the key drivers in both the northern and southern hemispheres, ”says Yang as the leading author of the study. These ocean currents are water eddies many hundreds of kilometers wide that slowly circle. The effect is known from the Plastic whirlpools in the ocean: The heat can collect particularly well here.

According to biologists, these changes have something curious to offer farmers, like wetter.de reports. It is likely that farmers on the Rhine will find Mediterranean plants – such as melons and figs. The researchers' findings now serve as the basis for further research. Because no one can say how high the actual share of the water eddies in the drought is. (kat)