new Delhi: On Saturday, light rains and snowfall were recorded in most parts of the cold wave in northern India. At the same time, the temperature in Keylong in Himachal Pradesh was 7.3 degrees Celsius below zero. Delhi-NCR is still full of rain. The cold will increase due to rain. Parts of the national capital Delhi received light rain on Saturday morning while the minimum temperature rose to seven degrees Celsius due to cloud cover. This information was given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Safdarjung, the capital Delhi, visibility dropped to 201 meters due to “moderate” fog.

An IMD official said, “As per our forecast, the impact of Western Disturbance has started on Northwest India including Delhi. Palam has recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall. Drizzle has occurred in Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodhi Road.

Due to the effect of western disturbance, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to rise to 9 degree Celsius in the next two to three days.

‘Yellow alert’ of weather issued for heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday

The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ of the weather on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. Shimla Weather Center has forecast rain on the plains of the state from January 3 to 5 and January 8, while rain and snowfall in the medium and high mountain areas.

At the same time, the weather center has issued a ‘Yellow’ weather warning for heavy snowfall in the medium and high mountain areas for January 5, while warning of thunderstorms and lightning in the plains and lower mountain areas between January 3 and 5.

It is worth mentioning that according to the ‘severity’ of the weather, warnings are issued through colors, in which ‘Yellow’ falls in the category of least dangerous.

Manmohan Singh, director of the Meteorological Department of Shimla, said that light snowfall has been recorded in some parts of the higher reaches of the state while light rain has also been received in some parts. He said that the maximum temperature in the last 24 hours has seen a drop of six to seven degrees Celsius. Singh said that the maximum temperatures in Manali, Kufri and Dalhoji were recorded at 1.4, 2.6 and 4.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Many areas of Uttar Pradesh are vulnerable to extreme cold and cold wave

Many areas of Uttar Pradesh were in the grip of extreme cold and cold during the last 24 hours. According to the report of the Zonal Weather Center, during the last 24 hours, heavy cold wave occurred in different areas of the state and many areas were under the influence of dense fog.

Lucknow, the state capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a minimum temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, it was 5.2 in Sultanpur, 5.0 in Banda, 4.0 in Barabanki and 3.8 degree Celsius in Muzaffarnagar.

Bareilly was the coldest place

Bareilly was the coldest place in the state, where the mercury fell to 3.7 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of rain with lightning and thunderstorms at different places in eastern Uttar Pradesh till January 3, while there may be dense fog effect on January 4 and 5.

Weather chill in Punjab and Haryana

The weather remained cold in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday as well, with the temperature dropping to 2 degree Celsius in Hisar, Haryana. Many parts of both the states received rain overnight.

It was 0.6 mm in Chandigarh, two mm in Ambala, 2.8 mm in Karnal, 0.6 mm in Sirsa, 0.4 mm in Ludhiana, 0.4 mm in Patiala and five mm in Halwara.

An official of the meteorological department said that the temperature in Hisar was five degrees below normal, two degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius below normal. At the same time, the temperature in Chandigarh was recorded a degree above 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Weather News: Snowfall in Ladakh, rain in Delhi-NCR