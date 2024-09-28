Weather forecast: Cold front arriving, strong temperature drop by Sunday

Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of the website iLMeteo.it, confirms that temperatures will drop in the next few hours starting from Northern Italy: thermal values ​​are expected to gradually decline also in the Centre, while in the South the dominance of the African heat will continue.

In the next few hours, in the southern regions, maximum temperatures of up to 35°C are expected in Syracuse, 34 in Catania, 32 in Bari, Crotone and Lecce, 31 in Agrigento, Andria, Barletta, Messina, Ragusa, Reggio Calabria and Trani; 30°C will be reached in Matera and Taranto.

While in the South it will be very hot for the period (September 28), irregular showers will arrive in the Centre-North: in the morning showers are expected in the North-East, Lazio, Abruzzo and Molise, then from the afternoon the umbrellas will open or remain open on lower Veneto, Romagna, Marche and the medium-lower Adriatic coast; there will be no shortage of showers alternating with full sun on the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea, in a ‘North African’ thermal environment. In any case, it will be showers alternating with clear spells, in a context typical of mid-seasons (they still exist!).

From Sunday, however, everything will change: the thermometer will drop everywhere, even in the South.

In Bari, for example, the maximum will drop from 32°C in the next few hours to 22°C on Sunday, Syracuse and Catania will go from 35 and 34 respectively to 29 and 28: the temperature drop will be significant almost everywhere and between 6 and 10 °C less! Only in the North will temperatures remain stationary as they have already decreased in recent days.

The last Sunday of September will still see some residual showers in the morning in Marche, Abruzzo and Molise; given the sudden drop in temperatures, fluttering snowflakes on the highest peaks of the Central Apennines cannot be ruled out. Elsewhere there will be a lot of sun but, thanks to the drop in temperatures and the reinforcement of moderate ventilation from the north, we will experience a rather cool Sunday across the country.

Next week, finally, we will be transported by the calendar into the month of October, which this year will begin a bit like September ended: temperatures will remain below average, the rains will return to be intense from Wednesday, with an ‘Atlantic autumnal context’ ‘; in other words there will be scattered rain, there will be moments of sunshine, but the maximum temperatures will hardly rise again towards summer values.

The ‘real Autumn’ will arrive for everyone, a little early this year.

Weather forecast for the next few days

Weather forecast Saturday 28 September 2024. In the North: it worsens from the Triveneto towards Emilia Romagna. In the Center: patchy thunderstorms, scattered. In the South: sunny and very hot up to 35°C, some showers in the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea.

Weather forecast Sunday 29 September 2024. In the North: sunny, but cooler. In the Center: local showers on the Adriatic coast. In the South: temperature drop and some clouds.

Weather forecast Monday 30 September 2024. In the North: increasing clouds. In the Center: sunny. In the South: sunny but cooler.

Weather forecast Trend for the next few days: beginning of October with Atlantic disturbances and frequent rain, especially in the Centre-North.