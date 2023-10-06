The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, and humid at night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some inland areas, especially to the west.

Winds: northwesterly – northeasterly / 15 – 25, reaching 40 km/h. Arabian Gulf: Turbulent, becoming moderate to light, with the first tide occurring at 17:49 and the first low tide at 02:39.

Sea of ​​Oman: Light waves, the first tide will occur at 13:22, the second tide at 06:03, the first low tide at 10:14, and the second low tide at 22:13.