The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rain in some eastern and southern areas, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt..

Winds Northeast to Southeast / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light waved, with the first high tide at 11:16, the second high tide at 21:15, the first low tide at 13:32, and the second low tide at 05:14..

The Sea of ​​Oman is light to medium waves, while the first high tide will occur at 17:41, the second high tide at **:**, the first low tide at 12:40, and the second low tide at 01:14..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow...

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 45 31 60 20

Dubai 45 32 65 35

Sharjah 44 30 70 20

Ajman 43 33 75 25

Umm Al Quwain 42 29 70 20

Ras Al Khaimah 42 30 75 40

Fujairah 39 33 80 45

Eye 46 34 60 20

Liwa 45 32 55 10

Al Ruwais 46 31 60 25

Goods 45 31 60 15

Dalma 39 34 70 30

Greater/Smaller Tunb 36 32 75 25

Abu Musa 36 32 80 40.