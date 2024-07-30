The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rain in some eastern and southern areas, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt.

Northeasterly to southeasterly winds / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf is light waves, while the first high tide will occur at 11:16, the second high tide at 21:15, the first low tide at 13:32, and the second low tide at 05:14.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light to medium waves, while the first high tide will occur at 17:41, the first low tide at 12:40, and the second low tide at 01:14.