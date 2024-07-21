The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south with the possibility of rain, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some coastal areas..

Winds: South-East – North-West / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h.

Arabian Gulf: Light to moderate waves, with the first high tide at 15:18, the second high tide at 19:01, the first low tide at 08:25, and the second low tide at 52:18..

Sea of ​​Oman: Light to moderate waves, with the first high tide at 10:55, the second high tide at 22:05, the first low tide at 16:51, and the second low tide at 04:44.

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow...

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 41 33 80 40

Dubai 41 33 85 40

Sharjah 41 33 85 50

Ajman 38 34 90 60

Umm Al Quwain 39 32 90 60

Ras Al Khaimah 41 33 80 50

Fujairah 37 33 90 55

Eye 46 32 70 15

Liwa 45 30 30 15

Al Ruwais 45 28 50 25

Goods 46 30 50 15

Delma 42 31 85 35

Greater/Smaller Tunb 40 34 85 55

Abu Musa 39 34 80 55.