The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south with the possibility of rain, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some coastal areas..
Winds: South-East – North-West / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h.
Arabian Gulf: Light to moderate waves, with the first high tide at 15:18, the second high tide at 19:01, the first low tide at 08:25, and the second low tide at 52:18..
Sea of Oman: Light to moderate waves, with the first high tide at 10:55, the second high tide at 22:05, the first low tide at 16:51, and the second low tide at 04:44.
Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow...
City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity
Abu Dhabi 41 33 80 40
Dubai 41 33 85 40
Sharjah 41 33 85 50
Ajman 38 34 90 60
Umm Al Quwain 39 32 90 60
Ras Al Khaimah 41 33 80 50
Fujairah 37 33 90 55
Eye 46 32 70 15
Liwa 45 30 30 15
Al Ruwais 45 28 50 25
Goods 46 30 50 15
Delma 42 31 85 35
Greater/Smaller Tunb 40 34 85 55
Abu Musa 39 34 80 55.
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google News
#Weather #forecast #UAE #tomorrow
Leave a Reply