The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with some cumulus clouds forming in the east, humid at night and Friday morning in some coastal areas with the possibility of light fog forming, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active, causing dust storms during the day.

The center explained in its bulletin issued today that the winds will be southwesterly – northwesterly / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves at times, while the first high tide will occur at 11:58, the second high tide at 22:19, the first low tide at 14:50, and the second low tide at 06:22.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, while the first high tide will occur at 08:21, the second high tide at 18:28, the first low tide at 13:35, and the second low tide at 01:43.