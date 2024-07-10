The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning. Some cumulus clouds may form in the east and south in the afternoon. It will become humid at night and Friday morning in some coastal areas.

The center explained in its daily bulletin that the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, southeasterly – northeasterly / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, while the first high tide will occur at 17:52 and the second at 03:35, and the first low tide at 10:37 and the second at 22:00.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, while the first high tide will occur at 13:18, the second at 01:05, the first low tide at 19:44, and the second at 07:02.