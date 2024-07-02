The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with a drop in temperatures, especially on the coasts, and light to moderate winds, active especially at sea, causing dust and dirt to rise, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility in exposed areas.

The center stated, in its daily statement on the expected weather conditions tomorrow, that the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly / 15 to 25 reaching 40 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to turbulent, and the first high tide will occur at 22:45 and the first low tide at 12:06.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, the first high tide occurs at 08:30, the second high tide at 18:53, the first low tide at 13:47, and the second low tide at 02:12.