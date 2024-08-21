The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast accompanied by light rain, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, and the sea is light in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

Winds: Southeast – Northeast / 15 to 30 reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf is light waves, while the first high tide will occur at 15:26, the second high tide at 02:50, the first low tide at 08:58 and the second low tide at 20:37.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light waved, while the first high tide will occur at 11:26 and the first low tide will occur at 17:46.