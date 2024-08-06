The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy and cloudy at times in the east and south with a chance of rain, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active and causing dust.

Winds: Southeast – Northeast / 15 to 25 reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf is light to moderate waves, while the first high tide will occur at 16:05, the second high tide at 02:28, the first low tide at 09:09, and the second low tide at 20:33.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light to medium waves, while the first high tide will occur at 11:48, the second high tide at 23:30, the first low tide at 17:57, and the second low tide at 05:40.