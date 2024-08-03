The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, and temperatures tending to drop slightly in some areas, and winds light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, stirring up dust and dirt leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility..

Winds Northwesterly – Southeasterly / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is rough to moderate waves, with the first high tide at 14:50, the second high tide at 00:41, the first low tide at 18:30, and the second low tide at 08:08..

The Sea of ​​Oman is light to moderate in wavelength, with the first high tide at 10:29, the second high tide at 21:25, the first low tide at 16:22, and the second low tide at 04:16..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow...

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 41 31 80 40

Dubai 40 32 70 35

Sharjah 40 31 80 35

Ajman 38 32 85 40

Umm Al Quwain 39 31 85 40

Ras Al Khaimah 40 32 70 35

Fujairah 36 32 85 55

Eye 43 31 70 20

Liwa 45 30 65 25

Al Ruwais 44 29 70 30

Goods 45 31 60 20

Dalma 41 34 70 25

Greater/Smaller Tunb 37 32 85 55

Abu Musa 37 32 85 55.