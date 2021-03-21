The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty during the day, and humid at night and “Tuesday” morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas, and the winds are northwesterly brisk at sea.

Wind movement: Northwestern, and waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to medium in the evening .. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be turbulent to medium in the evening.





