The National Center of Meteorology expects that fog and light fog will prevail tomorrow in some coastal and inland areas in the morning, becoming wakeful to partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Tuesday morning, with fog and light fog forming in some interior and coastal areas, and winds are light to moderate speed.

And the waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman will be light.





