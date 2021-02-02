The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and temperatures tend to rise, becoming wet at night and Thursday morning, with fog and light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas, and winds are light to moderate speed.

Wind movement: Northwest – Northeast, and waves in the Arabian Gulf are light and moderate at times, and in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves are light.





