The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather will be fair to partially cloudy at times, with another slight decrease in temperatures, and wet at night and Tuesday morning, with the opportunity to form fog or light fog in some interior areas, and the winds are light to moderate speed, and active to sometimes strong on the sea To the west, and the wind movement will be northwest.

The center explained that the waves in the Arabian Gulf are medium to turbulent in the west, and in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves are light to medium.





