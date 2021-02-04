The National Center of Meteorology expected that clear weather to partly cloudy will prevail in the country in the coming days, with a chance of light rain and fog in some areas of the country, while temperatures tend to rise slightly.

The center stated – in a report on the expected weather during the next five days – that the weather today is clear to partly cloudy with an opportunity to form fog and light fog in the morning in some interior and coastal areas, while temperatures tend to rise slightly, especially in the eastern and northern regions, and the winds will be northwest to Northeasterly light to moderate, while the sea waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman will be light.

Tomorrow, Friday, wet weather will prevail, clear to partly cloudy, sometimes with the opportunity to form fog or light fog in the morning in some coastal and western areas with another slight rise in temperatures, and the winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly, light to moderate, active sometimes on the sea and the sea is light to medium waves In the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

As for Saturday, dusty to partly cloudy weather prevails that becomes cloudy at times over the sea and the islands at night, and the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, activating at times, causing dust over open areas, and the sea is medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Sunday weather prevails dusty to partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy in some coastal and western regions, and winds southeasterly to easterly, light to moderate, activating at times, causing dust over open areas, and the sea is medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

As for Monday, humid weather prevails in the morning, partly cloudy to cloudy sometimes, and some light rain may fall on the sea and islands in the west, the sea and islands in the afternoon. Amman.





