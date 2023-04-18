In a month and a half the hurricane season 2023 in the Atlantic. However, experts predict that there will be 13 named tropical cyclones.

According to the Colorado State University (CSU) Tropical Meteorology research team, quoted by CNN, there is already a forecast for the season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. .

“Of these 13 storms, researchers expect six to become hurricanes, and at least two to reach a higher category (Saffir/Simpson Category 3-4-5) with sustained winds of up to 111 miles per hour (178 km/h),” the CSU said in a statement.

In addition to the storm forecast, the CSU also offered its hurricane and major hurricane forecast.

CNN added that despite forecasts of 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes by 2023, these numbers are slightly off. below the typical Atlantic season average of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, according to the CSU researchers.



In addition, the CSU team indicated the probability of landfall for the two major hurricanes forecast for 2023 in the Atlantic: There is a 44% chance for the entire US coast; 22% for the US East Coast, including the Florida panhandle; 28% for the Gulf Coast from the Florida panhandle west to Brownsville and 49% for the Caribbean.

However, the CSU stressed it is important to note that this is the CSU’s first forecast for this year’s storm season. The forecasts could change in the following updates, which will be issued on June 1, July 6 and August 3.

