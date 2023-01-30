Santiago de Querétaro, Qro.- A polar trough and a new cold front will approach the northwest of the Mexican Republic, in interaction with the polar and subtropical jet currents will cause strong winds with dust storms, rains and showers in different regions of the country. For Querétaro it would be a hot day.

The recent reports of National Metereological Service (SMN) of the National Water Comission (CONAGUA) point out that in the state of Queretaro a warm environment is expected during the day and cold at night and at dawn.

This forecast in Queretaro It is given since the thermometer could mark minimum temperatures more than 6 to 8°C and maxims of 24 to 26°C this Monday.

WEATHER ON JANUARY 30, 2023 IN THE 18 MUNICIPALITIES OF QUERÉTARO

The State Water Commission (CEA) also issues its weather forecast for each of the 18 municipalities of Querétaro, in some of which he says there will be minimum temperatures of 5ºC and maximums of 33ºC. We give you more information below.

For Santiago de Querétaro, the state capital, the CEA predicts that this Monday there will be a clear sky with temperatures minimum during the early morning of 11ºC and a temperature maximum in it day of 29ºCwith winds from the west of up to 15 kilometers per hour with no chance of rain.

Climate in each municipality of Querétaro Municipality Minimum temperature Maximum temperature weather Amealco de Bonfil 3ºC 23ºC scattered clouds Pinal de Amoles 5ºC 28ºC scattered clouds dry Creek 10ºC 31ºC scattered clouds Cadereyta de Montes 8ºC 25ºC Clear Colon 9ºC 26ºC Clear corregidora 8ºC 28ºC scattered clouds Ezekiel Montes 8ºC 26ºC Clear huimilpan 7ºC 26ºC scattered clouds Jalpan de Serra 13ºC 33ºC scattered clouds Land of Matamoros 12ºC 30ºC scattered clouds the marquis 7ºC 27ºC Clear Pedro Escobedo 8ºC 27ºC scattered clouds penamiller 9ºC 31ºC scattered clouds Santiago de Queretaro (capital) 11ºC 29ºC scattered clouds Saint Joaquin 5ºC 23ºC scattered clouds San Juan del Rio 5ºC 23ºC scattered clouds tequisquiapan 5ºC 27ºC scattered clouds toliman 8ºC 29ºC scattered clouds

For him Tuesday January 31the CEA predicts that the weather in the city of Querétaro will have a increase at the minimum temperature that would rise to 9ºC and the maximum would remain in the 29ºC. However, in the next few hours DEBATE will be giving you more specific information.