Santiago de Querétaro, Qro.- Cold fronts 25 and 26 are currently in the Mexican Republic, leaving behind low temperatures, rain and frost in various regions, including the state of Queretaro.

The recent reports of National Metereological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) point out that in the state of Querétaro frosts are expected for him Sunday 22 and Monday 23 January of 2023.

This state of weather in Querétaro is forecast because the thermometer could mark minimum temperatures that oscillate between 5 and 7 ºC (centigrade degrees). In contrast, the SMN estimates that the maximum temperatures in the state go from 25 to 27ºC.

WEATHER ON JANUARY 22, 2023 IN THE 18 MUNICIPALITIES OF QUERÉTARO

The State Water Commission (CEA) also emits his weather forecast for each of the 18 municipalities of Querétaroin some of which he says there will be minimum temperatures of 3ºC and maximum of 28ºC. We give you more information below.

To Santiago de Queretarowhere the state capital is located, the CEA predicts that this Sunday there will be a mostly clear sky with minimum temperatures during the early morning of 9ºC and a maximum temperature during the day of 26ºC, with winds coming from the southwest of up to 20 kilometers per hour and there is no probability of rain.

Climate in each municipality of Querétaro Municipality Minimum temperature Maximum temperature weather Amealco de Bonfil 3ºC 13ºC Light rain dry Creek 13ºC 27ºC scattered clouds Cadereyta de Montes 5ºC 16ºC Light rain Colon 4ºC 14ºC light rain corregidora 6ºC 20ºC Light rain Ezequiel Montes 5ºC 16ºC Light rain huimilpan 5ºC 17ºC Light rain Jalpan de Serra 14ºC 28ºC scattered clouds Land of Matamoros 13ºC 25ºC Foggy the marquis 6ºC 20ºC Light rain Pedro Escobedo 4ºC 18ºC Light rain penamiller 6ºC 16ºC light rain Pinal de Amoles 3ºC 7ºC light rain Santiago de Queretaro (capital) 9ºC 26ºC Clear Saint Joaquin 4ºC 18ºC scattered clouds San Juan del Rio 6ºC 17ºC Light rain tequisquiapan 5ºC 18ºC Light rain toliman 4ºC 15ºC light rain

For him monday january 23the CEA forecasts that the weather in Querétaro city have a slight reduction in temperatures: the minimum is expected to be 8ºC and the maximum is 26ºC. However, in the next few hours DEBATE will be giving you more specific information.