Santiago de Querétaro, Qro.- Cold fronts 25 and 26 are currently in the Mexican Republic, leaving behind low temperatures, rain and frost in various regions, including the state of Queretaro.
The recent reports of National Metereological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) point out that in the state of Querétaro frosts are expected for him Sunday 22 and Monday 23 January of 2023.
This state of weather in Querétaro is forecast because the thermometer could mark minimum temperatures that oscillate between 5 and 7 ºC (centigrade degrees). In contrast, the SMN estimates that the maximum temperatures in the state go from 25 to 27ºC.
WEATHER ON JANUARY 22, 2023 IN THE 18 MUNICIPALITIES OF QUERÉTARO
The State Water Commission (CEA) also emits his weather forecast for each of the 18 municipalities of Querétaroin some of which he says there will be minimum temperatures of 3ºC and maximum of 28ºC. We give you more information below.
To Santiago de Queretarowhere the state capital is located, the CEA predicts that this Sunday there will be a mostly clear sky with minimum temperatures during the early morning of 9ºC and a maximum temperature during the day of 26ºC, with winds coming from the southwest of up to 20 kilometers per hour and there is no probability of rain.
|Municipality
|Minimum temperature
|Maximum temperature
|weather
|Amealco de Bonfil
|3ºC
|13ºC
|Light rain
|dry Creek
|13ºC
|27ºC
|scattered clouds
|Cadereyta de Montes
|5ºC
|16ºC
|Light rain
|Colon
|4ºC
|14ºC
|light rain
|corregidora
|6ºC
|20ºC
|Light rain
|Ezequiel Montes
|5ºC
|16ºC
|Light rain
|huimilpan
|5ºC
|17ºC
|Light rain
|Jalpan de Serra
|14ºC
|28ºC
|scattered clouds
|Land of Matamoros
|13ºC
|25ºC
|Foggy
|the marquis
|6ºC
|20ºC
|Light rain
|Pedro Escobedo
|4ºC
|18ºC
|Light rain
|penamiller
|6ºC
|16ºC
|light rain
|Pinal de Amoles
|3ºC
|7ºC
|light rain
|Santiago de Queretaro (capital)
|9ºC
|26ºC
|Clear
|Saint Joaquin
|4ºC
|18ºC
|scattered clouds
|San Juan del Rio
|6ºC
|17ºC
|Light rain
|tequisquiapan
|5ºC
|18ºC
|Light rain
|toliman
|4ºC
|15ºC
|light rain
For him monday january 23the CEA forecasts that the weather in Querétaro city have a slight reduction in temperatures: the minimum is expected to be 8ºC and the maximum is 26ºC. However, in the next few hours DEBATE will be giving you more specific information.
