Chiapas.- This Tuesday, November 15, in the municipality of palenqueChiapas will be presenting temperatures of 22 to 32 degrees Celsius with a probability of rain, as in much of the region due to the interaction of various meteorological effects.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), it is expected that raincoats will be developing in Chiapas and neighboring states such as Guerrero, Oaxaca and Veracruz in the next few hours.

This is due to the entry of moisture from both oceans and the entry of the cold front. 9.

This air mass coming from the north associated with the cold front will generate intense air and high swell on the coasts of Chiapas, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are forecast in areas of Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca and Sinaloa.

It will also cause a drop in temperatures during the morning in the northwest, north, northeast, east and center of the country.