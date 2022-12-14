Chiapas.- This Wednesday, December 14, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 21 to 32 degrees Celsius will be developing, according to the weather forecast.

According to National Meteorological Service (SMN), in Chiapas Some minimum rains of 5 to 25 millimeters are expected, which will also occur in states such as Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Yucatán and other southern regions of the country.

Likewise, it is expected that during the morning there will be a cool atmosphere. In addition, possible frosts are expected in the Chiapas mountains, Mexico City, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are expected in places in Chiapas, Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca and Tabasco.

On the other hand, this week Cold Front Number 16, which will move over the northeast and east of the Mexican Republic, the cold air mass associated with the frontal system and a low pressure channel over the southern Gulf of Mexico will cause conditions such as those previously described.