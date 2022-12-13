Chiapas.- This Tuesday, December 13, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 20 to 21 degrees Celsius will be registered, according to the weather forecast.

According to the weather forecast given by the National Metrological Service (SMN), for this day Chiapas will present cold conditions, with isolated rains and fog banks.

These conditions are expected to occur particularly in the regions of; North, Highlands, Jungle, Itsmo-Coast and Soconusco.

On the other hand, for the next few days it is expected that the frontal system No. 16 will move over the east and southeast of the Mexican Republic, causing very heavy occasional rains in Veracruz (south), Tabasco and Chiapas.

Also, in the Yucatan Peninsula. The cold air mass associated with the front will cause a drop in temperature and dense fog banks in the northeast and east of the country, as well as a moderate “North” event on the coast of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco, gradually extending towards the Isthmus and Gulf from Tehuantepec.