Chiapas.- This Friday, November 25, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas will be developing temperatures of 21 to 33 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and probability of rain according to what was reported by Civil Protection.

A low amount of rain is forecast for this weekend, however, authorities have called on the population to maintain precautions against the events that occurred in previous days.

As reported by Civil Protection, the rains will continue to occur mainly in the Pichucalco region, as part of the effects of the cold front no. 10 that presents parking conditions.

It may interest you:

In relation to this, it is expected that the regions most affected by rainfall are; Norte, Mezcalapa, Itsmo-Costa, Ocosonusco, Frailesca, De los Bosques and other regions, where accumulations of up to 50 millimeters are expected.