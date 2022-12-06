Chiapas.- This Tuesday, December 6, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, a sunny environment is expected with temperatures of 20 to 31 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather forecast for National Meteorological System (SMN), for this Tuesday it is expected that isolated rains will be recorded in Chiapas.

These precipitations will be registered particularly in the regions of Jungle, Sierra, North, Highlands, Border and Soconusco.

On the other hand, these heavy rains are also expected to occur in Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guerrero, Jalisco, Nuevo, León, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

While in Chihuahua, Sonora, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Michoacán and Sinaloa heavy rains to showers are expected.

The meteorological conditions described will be caused by the entry of humidity originated by the subtropical jet stream, which will interact with a polar trough in the northwest of the country and low pressure channels in central and southeastern Mexico.