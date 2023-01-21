Chiapas.- This Saturday in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 18 to 32 degrees Celsius are forecast with clear skies and low probability of rain.

According to Civil Protection, this Saturday a large part of the entity will enjoy clear to partially cloudy skies, since only some minimal rains are expected in Sierra Mariscal and Soconusco.

On the other hand, the National Meteorological Service reported that for this morning, the minimum temperatures will oscillate between -10 and -5 degrees Celsius with frost in mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora; from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius and frost in mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

As well as 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frost in mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas.

The entry of moisture from the Caribbean Sea and front number 25, which will remain stationary in the Gulf of Mexico, will generate showers in Chiapas, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Veracruz, and isolated rains in Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Puebla and Quintana Roo. Front number 25 is expected to dissipate by the end of the day.

Wind is forecast with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Aguascalientes, Coahuila, Jalisco, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas.