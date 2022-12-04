Chiapas.- This Sunday, December 4, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas will be registering temperatures of 21 to 29 degrees Celsius with a probability of rain, according to the weather forecast.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN), informed that for this Sunday in Chiapas strong punctual rains with electrical activity are expected in the North, Altos, Jungle and Border regions. The same that are expected to be accompanied by gusts of wind of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

On the other hand, the Cold Front Number 13 will cross the north and northeast of the Mexican Republic, causing dense fog and heavy rain in Tamaulipas, as well as intervals of showers (from 5 to 25 mm) in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

It should be noted The forecast rains could be accompanied by electrical discharges and generate landslides, an increase in river and stream levels, overflows and flooding in low-lying areas of the mentioned states.}

While the high pressure system positioned in the middle levels of the atmosphere, it will cause a warm to hot evening environment in the west, center and south of the national territory, including the Valley of Mexico, for which maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees are estimated. Celsius in Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Sinaloa and Sonora.