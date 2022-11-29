This Tuesday, November 29, it is expected that, in the municipality of palenqueChiapas, there are temperatures of 21 to 32 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and low probability of rain.

The National Metereological Service (SMN), reported that early Tuesday morning the low pressure channels in the interior of Mexico and the ingress of moisture from the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico will cause very heavy rains in various areas of Chiapas, with accumulated from 75 to 150 millimeters.

These rains are expected to be accompanied by electrical discharges and strong winds and hailstorms.

According to Civil Protection, heavy rains are expected in the regions of Maya, Selva Lacandona, Meseta Comiteco. While, in the regions of North, Villa Zoque, Frailesca, Sierra Mariscal, Istmo Costa and Soconusco there will be very heavy rains.

On the other hand, during the night of Tuesday, a new cold front will approach the northern border of Mexico, reinforcing the conditions for strong gusts of wind and a cold atmosphere in the northern region of the country.