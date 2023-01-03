Chiapas.- This Tuesday, January 3, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 33 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity are forecast.

According to the National Meteorological Service for this Tuesday in Chiapas, gales of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected.

The foregoing as part of the effects of the entry of humid air from the Pacific Ocean and Cold Front Number 21, will cause showers in Baja California, Chiapas and Oaxaca; isolated rains in Campeche, Chihuahua, Durango, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Sonora and Yucatán.

On the other hand, an anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere centered in the Mexican southeast, will cause a low probability of rain and a warm evening atmosphere.

It may interest you:

While during the afternoon maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are expected in Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán, and 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in Hidalgo, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Quintana Roo and Tabasco.