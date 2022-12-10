Chiapas.- This weekend in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas will be developing temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius and clear skies, according to the weather forecast.

According to National Metereological Service (SMN), it is expected that due to the conditions that a low pressure channel will generate over the southeast of the Mexican Republic, there will be scattered showers with possible electrical discharges in said region and the Yucatan Peninsula.

This will generate that in the state of Chiapas showers of 5 to 25 millimeters are provided, the limes are also expected to be provided in the towns of; Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Meanwhile, the ingress of moisture from both oceans will cause isolated rains in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.