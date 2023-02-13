Chiapas.- This Monday, February 13, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 28 degrees Celsius are expected with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service for this Monday in Chiapas, some showers are expected as part of the effects of moisture ingress from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

On the other hand, minimum temperatures are estimated for Monday morning from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frost in mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora; from -5 to 0 degrees with frost in mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

As well as 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frosts in mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Mexico City, Michoacán, Morelos and Sinaloa.

It may interest you:

Towards the afternoon, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are expected in Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, southern Chiapas and the coast of Oaxaca, and 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in Campeche, Coahuila, Morelos, Nuevo Leon, Puebla, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas and Yucatan.