Chiapas.- This weekend in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 30 degrees Celsius are expected with cloudy activity and a low probability of rain.

According to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service for this Friday in Chiapas heavy rains of 75 to 150 millimeters are expected.

This derived from the interaction of Cold Front Number 19 will extend over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the southeast of the country.

It is expected that this will generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, floods and landslides in low-lying areas of said states.

While the arctic air mass that drives the cold front will cover a large part of the national territory and will cause an icy wave in the north, northeast, center, east and southeast of the Mexican Republic.

On the other hand, sleet or snow is forecast at maximum elevations in the mountains of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, a condition that, during the course of the day.