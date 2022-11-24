Chiapas.- This Thursday, November 24 in palenqueChiapas temperatures of 21 to 31 degrees Celsius will be recorded with cloudy activity and probability of rain as part of the different meteorological systems found in the region.

According to the weather forecast for National Meteorological Service (SMN), the Cold Front No. 11 and its polar air mass will generate adverse effects in the northeast and east of the Mexican Republic.

While the winter storm will be located over northern Mexico, these systems will cause rains and showers in the north, northeast and east of the national territory, with very heavy occasional rains in Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Likewise, the environment is expected to be cold to very cold with morning frosts in these regions. In turn, the possible fall of snow or sleet is expected in the mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León, strong winds in the northeast of the territory and wind from the north on the coast of Tamaulipas.