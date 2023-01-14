Chiapas.- This Saturday in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas temperatures of 14 to 24 degrees will be presenting with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the weather forecast for National Meteorological Service (SMN)This Saturday, torrential rains are expected in Chiapas and the southern states of the country.

These rains are expected to leave accumulated averages of 150 to 250 in millimeters in Chiapas.

Due to this situation, authorities have called to maintain precautions against the increase in the causes of rivers and streams in order to avoid any accident.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Cold Front Number 23 will stop affecting the country, however, the air mass that drives it will keep the environment very cold, mainly during the morning and night, in the northeast, north, center and east of the Republic with minimum morning temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frost in mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

As well as -5 to 0 degrees and frost in mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas .

While in mountainous areas of Baja California, Chiapas, Mexico City and Michoacán they are expected to be around 0 to 5 degrees.