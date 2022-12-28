Chiapas.- This Wednesday, December 28, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 18 to 28 degrees Celsius are forecast with clear skies and low cloud activity.

According to the forecast the National Metereological Service, For this Wednesday, strong showers of 5 to 25 millimeters are expected in Chiapas.

The above as part of the effects generated by a low pressure channel, which extends from the western Gulf of Mexico to the southwest of the Mexican Republic, which will also generate rains in states such as Campeche, Guerrero, Puebla, Tabasco, Yucatán , Oaxaca and Veracruz.

Likewise, the very cold environment with frosts will persist in the early hours of Wednesday, in the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, the fog banks in the Sierra Madre Oriental, the center and the southeast of the Mexican territory.

In addition, minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frosts are expected in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius and frosts in the mountains of Aguascalientes, Baja California, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo , Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas, and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frost in mountainous areas of Chiapas, Mexico City, Michoacán, Morelos, Oaxaca, Querétaro, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.