Chiapas.- This weekend in the municipality of palenqueChiapas will be developing temperatures of 19 to 29 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and low probability of rain.

According to the weather forecast for National Meteorological Service (SMN), for this friday in Chiapas Punctual heavy rains are forecast during the early morning.

These precipitations are expected to be concentrated particularly in the Valles Zoque, De los Llanos, Sierra Mariscal and Soconusco regions.

Likewise, these rains are expected to be accompanied by electrical discharges and gusts of wind of up to 50 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, it is expected that for the next few days in Chiapas winter weather conditions will be registering with minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees Celsius.

It may interest you:

The foregoing derived from the interaction of a new cold front and the various meteorological systems present in the northern and southern regions of Mexico.