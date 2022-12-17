Chiapas.- This Saturday, December 17, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Chiapas, temperatures of 21 to 31 degrees Celsius will be registered with cloudy activity and a low probability of rain.

According to the National Metereological Service (SMN), reported that there will be occasional rains of 25 to 50 millimeters in some regions of Chiapas.

This will be generated by the effects of the frontal system number 16, which will extend with stationary characteristics from the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico to the east of the Mexican Republic, and in interaction with low-pressure channels present in different regions of the country.

On the other hand, a polar trough to the northwest of the national territory, in combination with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, will maintain showers in areas of Chihuahua and Sonora, as well as isolated rains (from 0.1 to 5 mm) in Baja California and Baja Southern California.

These rains are expected to be accompanied by electrical discharges and could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states.