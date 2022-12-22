Chiapas.- This Thursday, December 22, in the municipality of palenqueChiapas will be presenting temperatures of 18 to 31 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and low probability of rain.

According to National Metereological Service (SMN), for this Thursday in Chiapas minimal rains and fog banks are expected.

These precipitations will be registered particularly in the regions of North, Centers, Highlands, Jungle, Border, Frailesca and Soconusco.

Likewise, the North event generated by the Cold Front is expected to develop wind gusts of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour.

On the other hand, a marked drop in temperature is expected in the north and northeast of Mexico, so that at dawn minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius could be recorded with frost in mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

As well as -5 to 0 degrees Celsius and frost in high places in Aguascalientes, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Sonora and Zacatecas.

While, in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Morelos, Oaxaca, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Veracruz, temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees are expected.