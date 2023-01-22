Chiapas.- This Sunday in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 20 to 32 degrees will be present with clear skies and low probability of rain.

According to the National Meteorological Service, this Sunday Chiapas is expected to register minimal rains as part of the effects of a low pressure channel and the entry of moisture from the Caribbean Sea.

On the other hand, a low pressure channel in the southeast of the country and the displacement of Cold Front Number 26 on the slope of the Gulf of Mexico will cause heavy rains (from 25 to 50 mm) in Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz, showers in Chiapas, Hidalgo, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco and Tamaulipas, as well as isolated rains in Baja California, Campeche, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, Sonora and Yucatán.

The cold air mass that drives the front will keep the environment cold to very cold in the northwest and north of Mexico and will generate a drop in temperature and fog in the northeast, center, and east of the country.

On Sunday morning, the minimum temperatures will be -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frost in the mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Sonora and Zacatecas; from -5 to 0 degrees and frost in mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Baja California, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, as well as from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frost in mountainous areas of Baja California South, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

In the afternoon, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are expected in areas of Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Oaxaca, and Yucatán, and 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in areas of Morelos, Nayarit, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Veracruz.