Chiapas.- This Friday in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 32 degrees Celsius are forecast with cloudy activity and a low probability of rain.

In general, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that during the early hours of this Friday heavy punctual rains are forecast (from 25 to 50 millimeters [mm]) in regions of Chiapas.

On the other hand, the entry of moisture generated by the subtropical jet stream and from the Caribbean Sea will cause occasional heavy rains in Quintana Roo, showers in Campeche, Chiapas and Yucatán, as well as isolated rains (from 0.1 to 5 mm) in Guerrero and Oaxaca. .

On the other hand, a freezing environment is expected in the mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango, and cold to very cold with frost at dawn in the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central.

In addition, minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frosts are forecast in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango; from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius and frosts in the mountains of Aguascalientes, Baja California, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Sonora and Zacatecas, and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frosts in mountainous areas of the City from Mexico, Coahuila, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Morelos, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.