Chiapas.- This Tuesday, November 22, in the municipality of palenqueChiapas will be registering minimum temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius with a high probability of rain due to the effects generated by the Cold Front No. 10.

According to Civil Protection, this Tuesday there will be a high probability of rain throughout the entity due to the effects associated with the event in the North.

This Tuesday it is expected that in the state of Chiapas there will be rains with accumulated minimums of 50 mm and maximums of up to 150 mm, particularly in the areas of the Selva Lacandona, North, Teujuila Teseltal Chol and Mezcalapa.

On the other hand, in the regions of Maya, Meseta Comiteco, Sierra Mariscal, Sonusco, Valle Zoque, rains of 50 to 70 millimeters are expected to develop.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon the maximum temperatures will be 35 to 40 degrees Celsius in Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit and Sinaloa, and 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in Campeche, Yucatán, southern Chiapas and the coast of Oaxaca.