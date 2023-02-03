Chiapas.- This Friday in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees Celsius will be developing with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the weather forecast for National Metereological ServiceFor this Friday, very heavy rains are expected in Chiapas.

It was reported that these precipitations could leave cumulative amounts of 50 to 75 millimeters in their wake and it is expected that they will also occur in Veracruz and Oaxaca.

These effects are generated by front number 28, which will move slowly over the east and, gradually, over the southeast of the national territory, in interaction with an extended low pressure channel in the Yucatan Peninsula.

On the other hand, for this Friday dense banks of fog are expected in the Sierra Madre Oriental and the Mexican southeast, a cold to very cold morning environment in the northwest, north, northeast, east and center of the country, and icy in the mountains of Chihuahua , Durango, Sonora and Zacatecas.

Regarding minimum temperatures, values ​​between -15 and -10 degrees Celsius are expected with frost in mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora; from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius and frosts in the mountains of Baja California, Coahuila, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León and Zacatecas; from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius with frost in high places in Aguascalientes, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Veracruz, and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with the possibility of frost in the mountains of Chiapas, Guanajuato, Mexico City, Michoacán, Oaxaca and Querétaro.

Punctual torrential rains (150 to 250 mm) are forecast in Chiapas and Tabasco, intense (75 to 150 mm) in Campeche, Oaxaca and Veracruz, very strong in Quintana Roo and Yucatán, intervals of showers in Puebla, as well as isolated rains in Hidalgo and Queretaro. These rains will be with electrical discharges and could increase the level of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and floods in the mentioned states.