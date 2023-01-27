Chiapas.- This Friday, January 27, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees Celsius are forecast with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service for this Friday in Chiapas, torrential rains of 75 to 150 millimeters are expected.

On the other hand, front number 27 will prevail with stationary characteristics over the Yucatan Peninsula and the southeast, and in interaction with a low pressure channel, it will cause very heavy rains in Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Veracruz, and strong in Campeche and Yucatan.

Showers are also forecast in Tamaulipas and isolated rains (from 0.1 to 5 mm) in Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí. The rest of Mexico will continue with little chance of rain.

The cold air mass associated with the front will maintain a North event with wind gusts of 80 to 100 km/h in Chiapas and Oaxaca, with waves of 2 to 4 m in height in the Gulf of Tehuantepec, and north component wind with gusts from 40 to 60 km/h and waves from 1 to 3 m high on the coasts of Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatán. In addition, wind is expected with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Baja California, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Gulf of California, and with dust storms in Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora.

A cold to very cold environment will prevail in the Mesa del Norte, Mesa Central, the east, center and southeast of Mexico, minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 degrees Celsius are forecast with frosts in the mountains of Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora; from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frost in mountainous areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Zacatecas.

It may interest you:

Likewise, minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees Celsius with frosts are expected in the mountains of Aguascalientes, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Veracruz, and 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frosts in mountainous areas of Baja California, Chiapas, Mexico City, Morelos, Nayarit and Sinaloa.