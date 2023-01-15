Chiapas.- This Sunday, January 15, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 15 to 27 degrees are forecast, with clear skies and a low probability of rain.

According to the weather forecast for Palenque, Chiapas, For this Sunday heavy rains are expected in Chiapas.

It was reported that these precipitations will leave accumulated from 50 to 75 millimeters, particularly in the northern regions of the state.

These rains will occur in regions such as; Lacandon Jungle, Maya, Vila Zoque, North, Mezcalapa, De los Bosques, Tujila and Tsetal Chol.

On the other hand, high waves of 2 to 3 m in height will prevail on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula and on the coasts of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán; south component wind (surada) with gusts of up to 70 km/h in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Veracruz, and north component wind with gusts of equal intensity in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frosts are expected in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango; from -5 to 0 degrees and frosts in high areas of Aguascalientes, Baja California, Mexico City, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas, and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frosts in the mountains of Chiapas and Michoacán.

It may interest you:

In the afternoon, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are expected in Guerrero and Michoacán, and 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in Colima, southern Chiapas, Jalisco, and the Oaxaca coast.