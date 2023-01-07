Chiapas.- This Saturday, January 7, temperatures are expected between 19 and 30 degrees Celsius with clear skies in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, according to the weather forecast.

For this Saturday, the National Metereological Service (SMN), informed that during the morning there will be heavy rains of 25 to 50 millimeters.

Likewise, it is expected that during this day in the entity there will also be gusts of wind of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour.

For its part, Cold Front Number 22 will travel northwestern and northern Mexico, and in interaction with the polar jet stream, and a polar trough, will generate strong winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Gulf of California and with possible dust storms in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora; Likewise, waves of 4 to 6 meters high are forecast on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

It may interest you:

Meanwhile, a low pressure channel in the Mexican southeast and the entry of moisture from the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico will cause heavy rains in Quintana Roo; showers in Campeche, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Tabasco and southern Veracruz and Yucatán, and isolated rains in Guerrero, Michoacán and Puebla; morning and night fog banks in high areas of the east and southeast of the national territory.