Chiapas.- This Sunday, December 25, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees Celsius will be presenting with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the weather forecast for National Meteorological Service (SMN)for this Sunday in Chiapas extraordinary rains are expected (greater than 250 millimeters [mm]) in sites of Chiapas and Tabasco.

On the other hand, torrential rains (from 150 to 250 mm) are expected in areas of Veracruz, intense (from 75 to 150 mm) in regions of Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán, as well as very strong (from 50 to 75 mm) in towns of Oaxaca and Puebla. The rains could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and floods.

At dawn, minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 degrees Celsius and frosts are expected in the mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango and Nuevo León; from -10 to -5 degrees with frost in the mountains of San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

As well as from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius and icy high areas of Aguascalientes, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Puebla, Querétaro, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Veracruz, and from 0 to 5 degrees with possible frosts in elevated regions of Baja California, Chiapas, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca and Sinaloa.

In addition, the icy wave will persist over the northwest, north, northeast, center, east and southeast of the Mexican Republic, as well as a probability of sleet or snow falling in mountainous areas of Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla , Queretaro, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.