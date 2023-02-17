Chiapas.- This Friday, February 17, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, there will be temperatures of 21 to 28 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

According to the National Meteorological Service, for this Friday in Chiapas torrential rains are expected with accumulated amounts of 150 to 250 millimeters.

It is expected that these rains are also occurring in regions such as Tabasco, Oaxaca, Veracruz and to a lesser extent in Campeche, Puebla, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

On the other hand, the polar and subtropical jet currents will cause intervals of showers in Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Sonora, as well as isolated rains in Baja California, Coahuila, Durango and Sinaloa, and with no probability of rain in the west and center of the territory. national.

The cold air mass associated with the frontal system will maintain the freezing environment with minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 degrees Celsius and frost in the mountains of Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora. Likewise, sleet or snow is expected to fall in the mountainous areas of said entities, mainly during Friday night and Saturday morning.

A very cold environment is forecast in the northwest, north, northeast and center of the country, with minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius and frosts in the mountains of Baja California, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

As well as -5 to 0 degrees Celsius with icy mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas, and 0 to 5 degrees Celsius and possible frosts in mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Michoacán, Morelos, Oaxaca, Querétaro and Sinaloa.