Chiapas.- This Monday, January 30, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 31 degrees Celsius are forecast with clear skies.

According to Civil Protection in Chiapas, this Monday conditions will be developing from clear to partly cloudy skies.

The regions of Valles Zoque, Metropolitana, Istmo Costa, Frailesca and De los Llanos are expected to enjoy sunny skies with no clouds.

Meanwhile, in the North region, Mezcalapa, Selva Lacandona, Maya Sierra Mariscal, cloudy sky conditions will appear.

Also, the National Metereological Service It does not rule out the presence of rain because showers of 25 to 50 millimeters could occur in some regions of Chiapas.

On the other hand, during this Monday heavy rains (from 25 to 50 mm) are forecast in Baja California; showers in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas and isolated rains in Baja California Sur, Campeche, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Veracruz and Yucatán.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms is also forecast in Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.