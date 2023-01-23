Chiapas.- This Monday, January 23, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 31 degrees Celsius will be registered with cloudy activity and a low probability of rain.

According to Civil Protection, it is expected that this low probability of rain will be registered in a large part of the entity, from the Maya region, Selva Lacandona, Altos, Mezcalapa, Valles Zoque and Soconusco.

On the other hand, the Fourth Winter Storm and Cold Front Number 27 in the northwest and north of the Mexican Republic will cause an environment from very cold to icy, severe frost, sleet or snow in the mountains of Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora; showers in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Sonora; isolated rains (from 0.1 to 5 mm) in Baja California Sur and Sinaloa; wind with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango; gusts of 70 to 90 km/h with dust storms in Baja California, Coahuila and Sonora; waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters on the western coast of Baja California, as well as freezing rain in northern Coahuila, overnight.

In turn, Cold Front Number 26 and its associated air mass, in interaction with a low pressure channel over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, will cause very heavy rains in Oaxaca and Veracruz, heavy rains in Puebla, showers in Campeche, Chiapas , Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Tamaulipas, and isolated rains in Hidalgo, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Yucatán.

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms are forecast in Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas; gusts of 60 to 70 km/h in the Gulf of California; of the same intensity with dust storms in Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Guanajuato and Tamaulipas, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Campeche, Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Veracruz and Yucatán.

During Monday morning, minimum temperatures are forecast, from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius, with frost in mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Sonora and Zacatecas; from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius and frosts in mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Veracruz, and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frosts in mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Sinaloa.

It may interest you:

In the afternoon, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are expected in areas of Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán and Oaxaca, and of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in sites of Campeche, Morelos, Nayarit, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Tabasco , Veracruz and Yucatan.